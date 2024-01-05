Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

