Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 498 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

