Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.34 and a 200-day moving average of $447.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.53 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

