Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.