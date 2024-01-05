Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

