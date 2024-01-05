Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 192,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,933,000 after buying an additional 236,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,433.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.