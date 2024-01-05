Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

