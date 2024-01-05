Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.