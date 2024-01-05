Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
