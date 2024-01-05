Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,447 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,379,000 after purchasing an additional 359,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

