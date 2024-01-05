Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NVS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

