Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

