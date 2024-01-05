Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

