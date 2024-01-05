Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,231 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

