Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,355 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.40 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

