Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,968 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

