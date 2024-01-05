Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.