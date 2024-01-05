Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.