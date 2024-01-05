Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 51,419 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

