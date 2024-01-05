Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,538 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 307,031 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,196,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

