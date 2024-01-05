Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,107,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

