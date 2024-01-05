Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,094.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

