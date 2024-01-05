Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

