Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

