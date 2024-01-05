Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,032 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.