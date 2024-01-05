Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

MJ opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

