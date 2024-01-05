Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $252.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

