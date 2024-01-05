Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 522 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

