Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

