Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $23.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.