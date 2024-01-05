Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $23.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.
NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
