Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Sunoco stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 110,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

