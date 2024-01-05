Surbhi Sarna Sells 85 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.68, for a total transaction of $21,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $231.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 224.57 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.74.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

