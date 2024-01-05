SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

