SVB Wealth LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of RPM International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

