SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

