SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.66 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

