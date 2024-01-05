SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

