SVB Wealth LLC Sells 301 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.