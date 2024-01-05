SVB Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $490.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

