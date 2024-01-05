SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 61.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

