Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

