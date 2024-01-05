Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.40.
About Symbolic Logic
