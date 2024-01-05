Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 76,078 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.8 %

SYM stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -122.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

