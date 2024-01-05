T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.