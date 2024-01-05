Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

