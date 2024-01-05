Tcwp LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.53 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

