TD Securities Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,350.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU opened at C$3,325.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3,148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,892.68. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,118.38 and a 1 year high of C$3,359.10.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Articles

