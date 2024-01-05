TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TEL opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

