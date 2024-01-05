Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $438.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.27 and its 200-day moving average is $404.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

