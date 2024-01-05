The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $306.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.13.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

