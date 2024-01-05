The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of COO stock opened at $365.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $303.74 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

